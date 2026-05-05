Angolan Minister of Health Monitors 2nd Phase of the Robotic Surgery Campaign

Luanda — Angolan Minister of Health Sílvia Lutucuta accompanied on Sunday the performance of three more robot-assisted radical prostatectomies, at the Cardeal Dom Alexandre do Nascimento Hospital Complex (CHDCP), under the leadership of the international specialist, Vipul Patel.

A press release sent to ANGOP indicates the beginning of the second phase of the 7th Robotic Surgery Campaign, with three successful prostate surgeries, reinforcing the high technical, scientific and organizational level of the initiative.

The intervention patients, aged between 63 and 68 years, are in a satisfactory clinical condition and with a favorable evolution, confirmed the doctor specializing in Urology and director of the Urology Service of the hospital unit, Feliciano Direito, cited in the document.

He reports that each procedure lasted an average of around two hours, with no complications recorded.

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"The balance is very positive. We managed to carry out the three scheduled cases with total success, which makes us extremely satisfied.

It was an honor to work again in the central block with doctor Patel, an international reference who has contributed to the development of robotic surgery in the country", he explained.

The Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, went to CHDCP to monitor the campaign, closely following the progress of the procedures and holding a meeting with the technical teams involved.During the visit, he congratulated the health professionals, with emphasis on the performance of the first robotic surgery conducted by an Angolan doctor, highlighting the significant advancement of national capacity in this highly specialized area.

It also reinforced the strategic importance of robotic surgery in the process of modernizing the healthcare system, highlighting the continuous investment in advanced medical technology and the training of national staff.

The campaign continues at a good pace and envisages the performance of around 50 surgical procedures, distributed across the specialties of General Surgery, Urology and Gynecology.

In this second phase, which runs until May 7, 15 robotic surgeries are scheduled. MEL/VIC/DOJ