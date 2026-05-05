Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Ceremony Marking World Press Freedom Day

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, presided Monday, at the International Conference Center "Abdelatif Rahal" in Algiers, over the ceremony marking the World Press Freedom Day, observed annually on May 3rd.

This ceremony was held in the presence of the State's senior officials, members of the government, heads of national bodies and media institutions, journalists, as well as representatives of foreign press accredited in Algeria.

On the occasion, Minister of Communication Zoheir Bouamama delivered a speech praising the efforts of the media community, which continues to strengthen its role in supporting the comprehensive national development drive led by the President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune and consolidating the strengths within the nation's consciousness, enlightening public opinion and immunizing the country.

He also commended the President of the Republic's support for media professionals, who "stand alongside the State in its efforts to achieve milestones and meet challenges, especially in showcasing Algeria's major achievements at home and abroad, demonstrating what the victorious new Algeria is capable of, and countering disinformation campaigns through reporting, imagery and broadcasting, in defense of Algeria and its supreme interests."