Angola Stands Out At Health Systems Transformation Forum in Nairobi

Luanda — Angola was highlighted on Wednesday, April 30, at the closing of the World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2026, held from the 27th to the 29th of the current month in Nairobi, Kenya.

It's one of the leading global forums dedicated to the transformation of health systems and the strengthening of international cooperation in Africa, co-organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Aga Khan University.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP, the event brought together more than 2,300 participants, including government leaders, academics and civil society representatives, focusing on key issues such as sustainable health financing, the fight against chronic and infectious diseases, and the strengthening of national health system resilience.

According to the release, Angola's participation in this forum and the technical agenda developed in Nairobi reinforce the country's commitment to strengthening the national health system through international cooperation, workforce training and the implementation of sustainable solutions aimed at universal health coverage.

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At the event, where the Angolan delegation was led by the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, the importance of innovation, digital transformation and international cooperation was widely emphasised as essential pillars for accelerating progress towards universal health coverage in Africa.

For its part, Kenya was also highlighted as an emerging example of reference in the implementation of integrated solutions in the health sector.

The closing session was attended by senior figures, notably the Kenya Vice-President, Kithure Kindiki, the Kenyan Minister of Health, Aden Duale, and the President of the World Health Summit, Axel Pries, who stressed the need for coordinated and sustainable responses to global health challenges.

At the World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2026, Angola was further represented by senior health sector officials, namely the National Director of Public Health, Helga Freitas, the National Director of Hospitals, Benedito Quintas, and the Coordinator and Technical Manager of the Human Resources Training Project for Universal Health Coverage (PFRHS), Job Monteiro.

The Angolan delegation also included the Director of International Exchange, Júlio de Carvalho, the PFRHS Communication, Information and Knowledge Management Specialist, Neusa Cumbe, among other technical staff from the Ministry of Health and Angola's diplomatic mission in Kenya.

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