South Africa: 12 Killed in Two Eastern Cape Crashes - South African News Briefs - May 5, 2026

12 Killed in Two Eastern Cape Crashes Within 24 Hours

Twelve people have died in two separate crashes on Eastern Cape roads within 24 hours, reports SABC News. A collision between a bus and a minibus taxi in Kariega claimed seven lives and left at least 18 others injured. In the second one, five people were killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in overturned on the N10 near Middelburg, and the driver was among the deceased. Transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, has urged motorists to prioritise safety and avoid reckless behaviour.

CATA, CODETA Renew Peace Efforts to End Taxi Violence

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) have pledged to work together to resolve long-standing disputes, signalling a renewed push for peace, reports EWN. The two groups, whose rivalry over routes has led to years of violent clashes and killings. They met in Nyanga and expressed commitment to dialogue and cooperation. Leaders from both associations have stressed the importance of resolving differences without violence.

Cold Front to Hit South Africa With Snow, Strong Winds

The South African Weather Service has warned of a cold front set to impact much of the country, reports SABC News. The Western, Northern and Eastern Cape are expected to be affected first, before the low-pressure system moves into central and eastern regions. The system is expected to bring possible snowfall in high-lying areas. Residents are advised to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions as conditions are expected to worsen.

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