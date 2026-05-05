Kenya: DCI Opens Probe Into Ruai Land Dispute, Orders Construction Halt

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a probe into a disputed parcel of land in Ruai, Nairobi, following a complaint and a viral social media video alleging unlawful occupation.

In a statement, the DCI said the complainant, Catherine Wanderi, first reported the matter at DCI Ruai on April 24, 2026, claiming that an unidentified individual had begun construction on her land.

Detectives visited the site on April 28 and advised her to record a formal statement and submit supporting documentation. Although she initially presented herself at the station, she left before completing the process.

The matter later gained public attention after a video circulated online alleging that the land had been illegally taken.

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"Investigation into the matter is ongoing, and the individual linked to the construction, identified as Abdilatif Abdikadir, was summoned and recorded a statement on May 2, 2026," DCI said.

The agency said the Abdikadir presented documents, including a lease certificate, and said he acquired the property in 2017 through a formal transaction facilitated by Embakasi Ranching Company.

"He has since been directed to halt all construction activities pending the conclusion of investigations," the agency said.

The DCI added that Wanderi returned to the station on May 4, where she recorded her statement and submitted supporting documents, including a share certificate from Embakasi Ranching Company.

An inquiry file has since been opened to determine the rightful ownership of the land, with authorities assuring both parties of a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation.

The agency also urged the public to refrain from drawing conclusions based on unverified online content as investigations continue.