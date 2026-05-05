Kenya to Host Global Bird Summit As Species Decline

Nairobi — BirdLife International has warned that more than 40 percent of migratory bird species worldwide are in decline, as Kenya prepares to host the Global Flyways Summit later this year.

The conservation group says the decline signals growing stress on ecosystems that support both wildlife and human life, ahead of World Migratory Bird Day on May 9.

"Migratory birds connect us across countries and continents. Protecting these routes helps secure cleaner water, food systems and climate resilience," said Martin Harper.

The summit, to be held in Nairobi in September and co-hosted with Nature Kenya, will bring together global leaders to agree on actions to protect key migration routes.

Paul Matiku said Africa plays a central role in global bird migration, noting that protecting wetlands and coastlines is critical for both biodiversity and communities.

The event will also see the release of a new global report on bird populations, as conservationists push for stronger protection of habitats along major migration pathways.