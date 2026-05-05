Uganda: Ntungamo Imposes Foot-and-Mouth Disease Quarantine, Closes Livestock Markets for One Month

Ntungamo District has imposed a sweeping one-month quarantine and temporary closure of livestock markets as authorities move to contain an outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), halting all trade in cattle, goats, sheep, and pigs until May 27, 2026.

The directive, which takes immediate effect, also bans the sale and movement of animal products including milk, meat, and dung, in what district officials describe as an urgent intervention to prevent further spread of the highly contagious disease.

District Veterinary Officer Yake Musoke Basulira confirmed that the restriction applies across the entire district as surveillance teams monitor transmission patterns on the ground.

"The FMD restriction quarantine has been put in place for one month as we observe the transactions taking place on the ground. The hill that separates Rukiga and Ntungamo--Mugyera-Ruhaara, has been temporarily affected, and the people occupying that area have been asked to vacate for further management," Dr Basulira said.

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Authorities say the outbreak has raised particular concern in Ngoma Sub-county, where a high density of livestock increased the risk of rapid transmission across the district.

Veterinary teams have since intensified response efforts, deploying quarantine task forces and surveillance units in affected and high-risk zones.

The district has launched a mass vaccination campaign targeting all susceptible animals, including cattle, goats, sheep, and pigs. Officials say the exercise will run throughout the quarantine period.

Authorities are also tightening enforcement through the establishment of fixed and mobile checkpoints along major routes into and within Ntungamo to regulate animal movement and trade.

"We intend to have fixed and mobile checkpoints on routes leading into Ntungamo and along trade corridors. We shall review our status on May 27, 2026," he added.

As part of the containment strategy, officials are developing strict guidelines to regulate domestic consumption of animal products during the quarantine period, targeting social gatherings such as parties, burial ceremonies, and hospitality establishments.

"The task team is also working to set up specific guidelines for domestic consumption for people hosting parties, burial ceremonies, and hotels, which must be followed strictly," Dr Basulira said.

However, authorities acknowledge challenges in compliance, particularly in Rushenyi County, where cases of FMD have persisted. Some farmers have reportedly been reluctant to participate in vaccination and registration exercises.

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"We have had persistence of FMD in Rushenyi County. Some farmers were hesitant to vaccinate, others waited to see cases in their neighborhoods, and some fear entering their biodata and livestock data into the system, thinking they may be taxed later," Dr Basulira revealed.