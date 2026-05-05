Uganda: Heartbreak Driving Surge in Cardiac Cases As Ugandan Experts Raise Alarm

Ugandan health experts are raising concern over a growing and often overlooked trigger of heart complications--emotional stress and heartbreak.

New insights show that beyond traditional risk factors, psychological distress is increasingly sending patients to cardiac care units, signaling a shift in how heart disease is presenting across the country.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death globally, and Uganda is no exception. Recent data indicates that heart-related deaths have nearly doubled over the past three decades, rising from about 14,000 in 1990 to more than 28,000 in 2019.

Now, doctors say another contributing factor is becoming more evident: emotional stress.

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At the Uganda Heart Institute, specialists report a growing number of patients arriving with symptoms similar to heart attacks, but without blocked arteries. Instead, many of these cases are increasingly linked to psychological distress.

Prof. Okello Emmy, a senior consultant cardiologist at the institute, says the trend is becoming more pronounced.

"We are seeing more patients presenting with chest pain, shortness of breath, and irregular heartbeats triggered by intense emotional stress. This condition is real and can be serious if not managed early," he explained.

Medically known as Stress-Induced Cardiomyopathy, the condition occurs when sudden grief, fear, or emotional shock temporarily weakens the heart muscle.

Experts say a range of modern-day pressures may be contributing to the rise, including urban stress, relationship breakdowns, financial strain, and persistent mental health challenges.

While the condition commonly referred to as "broken heart syndrome"--is often reversible with proper treatment, delayed medical attention can lead to severe complications.

Health professionals are now calling for a more integrated approach to care, emphasizing the need to treat mental health as a critical component of heart disease prevention.

Prof. Okello stressed that emotional wellbeing should not be overlooked.

"Stress affects the body in many ways. It can raise blood pressure and, in extreme cases, directly affect heart function. Taking care of mental health is essential for protecting the heart," he said.

As Uganda continues to grapple with rising cases of cardiovascular disease, doctors are urging the public to recognize emotional stress not only as a mental health issue, but as a serious and growing risk to heart health.