Rwanda: DJ Toxxyk Fined, Sentenced to Community Service

4 May 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The Nyarugenge Primary Court has found Arnaud Shema De Bosscher, popularly known as DJ Toxxyk, guilty on all four charges related to a fatal road accident and drug-related offences.

The charges include involuntary manslaughter, drug-related offences, fleeing the scene after causing an accident, and refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test.

In a verdict delivered on Monday, May 4, he was ordered to pay a fine of Rwf 1,050,000 and perform three months of community service.

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However, the community service sentence was suspended for six months, meaning it will be enforced only if he commits another offence during that probationary period.

ALSO READ: Prosecutors seek two-year sentence for DJ Toxxyk

The ruling comes after prosecutors had earlier requested a two-year prison sentence and a fine of Rwf 1 million during a hearing held on April 20 before the same court.

The case stems from a fatal road accident that occurred in the early hours of December 20 last year, along Sopetrade Road in Kigali, where DJ Toxxyk struck and killed Police Constable Fred Mushabe, who was directing traffic at the time.

Prosecution claims

Prosecutors argued that CCTV footage suggested the accused was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

They further alleged that after the incident, DJ Toxxyk fled the scene, abandoned his vehicle near ONOMO Hotel, then travelled to Gisozi and later to Karongi in what prosecutors described as an attempt to evade responsibility.

Defence arguments

During earlier hearings, DJ Toxxyk's lawyers argued that the incident was accidental, and lacked criminal intent.

The defence also questioned claims that their client was intoxicated, stating that although he was reportedly tested three times for drug use, the results were never presented before the court.

Read the original article on New Times.

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