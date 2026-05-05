Somalia, UN Hold Strategic Talks to Boost Disaster Response and Climate Resilience

Mogadishu, May 4 — Somalia's disaster management agency and senior United Nations officials co-chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to address the country's humanitarian challenges and strengthen coordinated responses to crises.

The chairman of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mahmoud Moallin Abdulle, jointly led the talks with United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Assistant Administrator and Director of the Crisis Bureau, Shoko Noda.

The meeting brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including Lionel Laurens, head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Somalia, as well as officials from Somalia's federal government.

Representatives from the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources were also in attendance, alongside UN agencies, academics and members of the business community.

Described as strategic in nature, the discussions focused on strengthening disaster response efforts, improving institutional coordination, and boosting the resilience of Somali communities facing the growing impacts of climate change.

Participants emphasized the need for closer collaboration between government bodies, international partners and the private sector to mitigate risks and enhance preparedness for recurring environmental shocks.