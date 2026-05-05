Rwanda: National Exams Timetable Released

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) has released the national exams timetable, with exams set to kick off in July.

"It is time to plan effectively and prepare thoroughly for the exams," NESA said on Monday, May 4.

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Primary Leaving National Examination are slated for July 7-9. Ordinary Level national exams will begin on July 15 and end on July 22.

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The National Examinations Timetable for the 2025-2026 school year is officially OUT! Time to plan effectively and prepare thoroughly for the exams. Please review the following timetables: (1) -Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) -Ordinary Level National Examination (O-Level)... pic.twitter.com/LMOZ6IcF60-- NESA Rwanda (@NESA_Rwanda) May 4, 2026

National Practical Science Assessments (PSA) started on May 1 and are expected to conclude on June 19. Clinical attachment for Associate Nursing Programme students will be conducted from June 1 to June 19.

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The Associate Nursing Programme (ANP) national exam will begin on July 15 and finish on July 23.

For Accounting programme (ACC), practical exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 19, while written (theory) national exams will kick off on July 15 and end on July 22.

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For Teacher Training Colleges (TTC), final lessons will be conducted from June 1 to June 19, including regular and private candidates. National exams will run from July 15 to Wednesday, July 24.

For General Education, Advanced Level, students in Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) and History-Literature in English-Psychology (HLP) will start exams on July 15 and finish on July 20.

Students in Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) will start on July 15 and conclude on July 21. The same timeframe applies to Mathematics-Chemistry-Biology (MCB), Mathematics-Physics-Geography (MPG), Mathematics-Physics-Computer Science (MPC), Mathematics-Computer Science-Economics (MCE), Mathematics-Economics-Geography (MEG), Literature in English-French-Kinyarwanda-Kiswahili (LFK), and History-Geography-Literature in English (HGL).

For Technical Secondary Schools (TSS), the Integrated Assessment (IA) for all trades will be conducted from June 1 to June 19. National exams will then run from July 15 to July 23.