Somalia Human Rights Chief Meets Justice Minister to Strengthen Cooperation

Mogadishu — The chairperson of Somalia's National Independent Human Rights Commission, Maryam Qasim Ahmed, held talks with Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Hassan Moallim Mahmoud in Mogadishu, officials said.

The meeting focused on strengthening strategic cooperation between the commission and the ministry, particularly in the protection and promotion of human rights.

Discussions centered on the conditions of prisoners, improving safeguards for their rights, and advancing justice mechanisms related to children and other vulnerable groups interacting with the legal system.

Both sides also underscored the importance of closer coordination among state institutions to ensure Somalia's justice system aligns with national and international human rights standards.

They agreed to accelerate joint efforts, enhance prison oversight, and implement collaborative programs aimed at building a justice system that upholds human dignity and fundamental rights.