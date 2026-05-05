Ethiopia: Army Spokesperson Presents Documented Evidence of UAE, Ethiopia Involvement in Khartoum Airport Strike

Khartoum, May 5, 2026 (SUNA) - The Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Asim Awad Abdelwahab presented a set of documented evidence to the Sudanese public and regional and international opinion, which he said proves the involvement of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ethiopia in the attack on Sudan, following the drone strike targeting Khartoum International Airport on Monday--an act he described as a clear violation of national sovereignty and international law.

In a statement delivered at a joint press conference in Khartoum on Monday, he said that, based on verified information and conclusive evidence from official bodies and multiple sources, hostile aerial operations involving three drones began on 1 March this year from Bahir Dar Airport in Ethiopia, targeting areas in White Nile, Blue Nile, North Kordofan, and South Kordofan states.

He added that on 17 March, one of these drones was intercepted and shot down by air defenses. Subsequent analysis of its data, along with inquiries to the manufacturer, indicated that the drone--identified by serial number (S88)--belongs to the United Arab Emirates and had been operated from Ethiopian territory via Bahir Dar Airport. The data also showed its launch point and flight path into Sudanese airspace, where it reportedly engaged Sudanese forces multiple times in Al-Kormuk and other locations in Blue Nile State, as well as in North and South Kordofan, before being downed north of El-Obeid on 17 March.

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He further stated that between 1 and 4 May, another drone launched from Bahir Dar Airport entered Sudanese airspace and was tracked until it reached the Jebel Aulia area, where it targeted Khartoum International Airport and other sites before being intercepted.

The spokesperson affirmed that, based on this documented evidence, the actions of Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates constitute direct aggression against Sudan and will not go unanswered, stressing that the Sudanese Armed Forces remain fully prepared to confront any threat in defense of the country's sovereignty, dignity, and security.