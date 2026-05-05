Sudan: Al-Eisir Reassures Public, Affirms State Readiness and Sends Message of Peace to Ethiopian People

Khartoum, May 5, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir reassured the Sudanese public, affirming that the state leadership--represented by the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and the Prime Minister--stands united with citizens and will not waver in defending their rights and protecting the country's assets.

Speaking during a joint press conference in Khartoum with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Armed Forces spokesperson, Al-Eisir said Khartoum International Airport, a civilian facility that was targeted in Monday's drone strike, will resume operations immediately upon completion of technical safety procedures currently being carried out by the Civil Aviation Authority.

He commended the resilience and unity of the Sudanese people and their support for the armed forces in confronting ongoing challenges, urging citizens not to be misled by rumors or disinformation campaigns.

The minister affirmed the continuation of efforts by the "Government of Hope" to create conducive conditions for citizens' return and to strengthen stability across different parts of the country.

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Al-Eisir described the incident as part of a broader pattern of attempts to target the country, stressing the government's determination to confront any aggression and stand alongside the people in addressing national challenges.

He also conveyed a message of peace to the peace-loving Ethiopian people, underscoring the deep ties among the peoples of the region. He noted that the Ethiopian people, alongside other peoples of the Horn of Africa, have historically contributed to regional security and stability, calling for stronger values of good neighborliness and solidarity.

He added that the Ethiopian people understand the meaning of good neighborly relations and will ultimately stand against those seeking to reimpose colonial domination over the peoples of the African continent.