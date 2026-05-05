Sudan Recalls Ambassador to Ethiopia, to Submit New Evidence Against UAE to UN Security Council - Foreign Minister

Khartoum, 5 May 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim announced the recall of Sudan's ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations over what he described as a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Ethiopian drone attack on Khartoum International Airport on Monday, affirming that the government will submit additional evidence in its case against the United Arab Emirates before the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Khartoum in the early hours of Tuesday, the minister stressed that Khartoum International Airport is a civilian facility and that targeting it constitutes a violation of international law. He expressed concern over the absence of international condemnation following the attack.

He stated that, according to what he described as conclusive evidence, the attack was launched from Ethiopia, which he said "should be a sisterly state."

The minister added that the recent voluntary return of residents to Khartoum had angered Sudan's adversaries, linking it to the latest attacks, and warned both United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia that they had "chosen the wrong path" and would regret it.

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He further said that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, despite the significant external support, had been repelled by the Sudanese Armed Forces and allied units with broad public backing.

While affirming the strong ties between the Sudanese and Ethiopian peoples, he said Sudan "extends a hand of goodwill" to the Ethiopian people, but criticized the Ethiopian government's actions. He stressed Sudan's readiness to respond, stating that the country has the legal right to determine the manner and means of its response.

The minister also pointed to what he described as certain Sudanese actors disseminating false information to undermine Sudan's external relations, while welcoming those willing to defect from the ranks of the rebel militia, noting that the door remains open "for the time being." He added: "We do not seek to initiate aggression against any state, but any aggression against us will be met with a response."

He also addressed the issue of foreign mercenaries participating in the conflict, stating that it is a matter that "concerns the global conscience" and requires clear international action.