South Africa: Committee On Health Notes Department's Response to Cruise Ship Health Incident

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Health has noted the media statement issued by the Department of Health confirming the deaths of two international tourists and the critical illness of a third passenger linked to a severe acute respiratory infection aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Faith Muthambi, said the committee extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and expresses solidarity with all those affected by this tragic incident.

She said the committee acknowledges the swift communication by the Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, as well as the collaborative response involving provincial health authorities and international partners.

"The committee recognises that incidents of this nature are at times complex often crossing national borders and requiring multi-country coordination. We therefore welcome the confirmation that the World Health Organisation is coordinating a broader international response to contain any potential spread of infection," said Ms Faith Muthambi.

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The committee further notes the confirmation that one of the affected passengers currently receiving medical care in South Africa has tested positive for Hantavirus, a rare but serious viral infection. The committee underscores the importance of ensuring that all infection prevention and control protocols are strictly adhered to, particularly in health facilities managing high-risk and highly infectious diseases.

While noting the departments assurance that there is no immediate cause for public panic, the committee emphasises the importance of transparency, vigilance and ongoing public communication as investigations continue and laboratory results are finalised.

"The committee will closely monitor developments, including the progress of contact tracing, cross-border information sharing and the management of isolated cases. It is critical that South Africa's public health response remains proactive and rooted in scientific evidence," the Chairperson said.

The committee will invite the department to receive a briefing should the need arise, on the outcomes of the investigations and lessons that may emerge from this incident in order to strengthen South Africa's health security systems.