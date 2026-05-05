Uganda: Police Arrest Suspect in Kampala Child Abduction Cases

Police have arrested a man suspected of being behind a series of child abductions in Kampala, following an intelligence-led operation targeting multiple kidnapping cases involving young boys.

The suspect, identified as Isaac Odongo, was arrested on May 4 in Nankulabye Zone 7 by officers from the Flying Squad, according to Police.

Authorities say the arrest follows investigations into three child abduction cases registered under separate police files in Old Kampala and Wandegeya.

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The victims -- Ethan Kasirye, Joram Yosam Kalenzi , and Ramathan Kibira -- were taken from areas including Kasubi, Nankulabye, and parts of Kawempe Division between April 28 and May 2.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the suspect was tracked using "advanced policing technology" before being arrested at about 6pm.

"During interrogation, the suspect confessed to abducting the three juveniles on separate occasions and demanding ransom from their parents," Rusoke said in a statement.

Investigators say the suspect first abducted Kalenzi from Kasubi on April 28 and later abandoned him in Njeru, near Jinja Bridge, after failing to secure ransom.

Two days later, he allegedly kidnapped Kasirye from Nankulabye and transported him to Lira.

On May 2, Police say the suspect abducted Kibira from Makerere and detained him while demanding payment. The child was reportedly released on May 3 after the suspect received Shs40,000 from the boy's mother and was later found abandoned in Kalerwe.

Police confirmed that two of the victims--Kalenzi and Kibira--have since been recovered from Njeru and Kalerwe, respectively.

Kasirye was traced to Lira, where local police have confirmed his presence and are arranging for his safe return to Kampala.

The cases are being investigated under multiple police reference numbers, and authorities say inquiries remain ongoing.

Police have not disclosed whether additional suspects are being pursued but have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.