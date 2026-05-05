Sudan: Agriculture Ministers Discuss Coordinated Efforts to Support Food Security in Darfur

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Professor Ismat Gurashi met in his office in Khartoum on Tuesday with Darfur Regional Government Minister of Agriculture Al-Sadig Khamis (Barnago) to discuss avenues for joint coordination aimed at providing food for Darfur residents displaced by attacks from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, and enabling them to resume farming and contribute to boosting national agricultural production.

Gurashi stressed the need to coordinate all efforts to safeguard food security in the country, particularly in light of the challenging conditions Sudan is currently facing.

For his part, Al-Sadig Khamis said the meeting agreed on joint action to ensure food provision for citizens, especially those in Darfur, given the difficult conditions faced by displaced populations living in camps.

He added that the discussions also addressed the potential role of the Darfur Ministry of Agriculture in supporting various agricultural projects nationwide, noting that cooperation would extend to mobilizing both domestic and international support to advance the agricultural sector, which he described as a key pillar of national recovery and development.