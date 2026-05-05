Uganda: Government Pushes Organic Fertilizers to Boost Coffee Yields in Kalungu

The Government of Uganda has intensified efforts to encourage farmers to adopt organic fertilizers as part of a wider strategy aimed at improving crop quality, increasing yields, and enhancing the country's competitiveness on the global market--particularly in coffee production, one of Uganda's leading export earners.

The initiative promotes the use of environmentally friendly fertilizers to safeguard human health, conserve soil fertility, and support long-term agricultural productivity.

Presidential Advisor on Agriculture and former Minister of Agriculture, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, said the move is expected to position Uganda's agricultural products more favorably on international markets.

"This initiative will improve the quality of Uganda's crops and make them more competitive globally, especially coffee," Ssempijja said.

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The government, through research institutions such as the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO), has partnered with experts from Green World International to study and promote the effective use of organic fertilizers.

A delegation of experts from Nanjing University, led by Green World Uganda's head Jun Feng Ren, recently visited coffee plantations and nurseries in Kalungu District to assess progress and guide farmers on best practices.

During the visit, the experts engaged directly with farmers, demonstrating proper methods of mixing and applying organic fertilizers, while emphasizing sustainable farming practices that preserve soil health.

Maria Namusoke, Coordinator at Green World Uganda, noted that organically grown crops are increasingly in demand on the global market.

"Crops grown using organic fertilizers are becoming more preferred internationally. This presents a great opportunity for farmers to earn more while also protecting the environment," she explained.

Ssempijja added that proper adoption of the recommended practices could significantly reduce seedling losses and improve harvests within a short period.

"If farmers follow these guidelines, they will see better yields and reduced losses in a short time, especially the seedlings, because you can plant like 1,000 and over 300 die," he said.

Jun Feng Ren emphasized that collaboration between Uganda and China will continue to expand, particularly in agriculture and environmental conservation.

"Our partnership will further strengthen agricultural development and promote sustainable practices that benefit both countries," he noted.

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Farmers participating in the program expressed optimism, saying the use of organic fertilizers has already shown promising results, especially in improving coffee yields and overall farm productivity.

"We are hopeful that this method will increase our production and incomes," one of the farmers said.

Uganda's push for organic farming aligns with growing global demand for sustainably produced agricultural commodities, particularly coffee, where quality and environmental standards increasingly influence pricing and market access.