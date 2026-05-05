Tanzania Resorts to Fast-Track Digital Education to Suit the Globe's Digitized Economy

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government is intensifying efforts to accelerate digital education as it positions technology a central pillar in transforming teaching methods while equipping students with future-ready skills.

The push comes amid growing recognition that classrooms must evolve to match the demands of a rapidly digitalizing economy, where basic digital literacy is no longer sufficient.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Angellah Kairuki said the country is witnessing a decisive shift in digital adoption, noting that the integration of digital tools is building competencies among learners required in an increasingly technology-driven world.

"By transitioning our educators from digital anxiety to digital agency, we are ensuring that Tanzanian schools are ready for the future," she said during the China High-tech fair, where she visited the DigiTruck, a mobile, solar-powered classroom project designed to deliver digital skills to underserved communities.

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She said that digital education plays a critical role in enhancing the quality of learning by simplifying lesson delivery for teachers while enabling students to acquire practical skills, creativity and problem-solving abilities necessary to compete in the global digital economy.

The three-year project delivered by Huawei Tanzania in collaboration with Vodacom Tanzania under the guidance of the Prime Minister's Office-Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) is part of the secondary education quality improvement programme (SEQUIP).

To date, the initiative has reached out to more than 5,200 teachers and students in 16 regions across Mainland Tanzania, supporting the broader objective of improving both the quality and inclusivity.

Huawei Tanzania's Project Manager Ms Lilian Masele said the mobility of the platform has been key in extending training opportunities to hard-to-reach communities.

She said through this initiative, teachers are introduced to the framework, enabling them to align digital tools with subject-specific instruction.

"This unique mobility discourages the distance teaching barrier amongst teachers as it brings training directly to the door-step of schools in underserved communities.

"By strengthening digital learning and improving the quality of secondary education, this initiative is creating a sustainable foundation for inclusive educational growth," said Ms Masele.

As the programme enters its next phase, stakeholders have signalled plans to scale up its reach and deepen its impact, with a long-term goal of institutionalising digital tools within the national education framework.