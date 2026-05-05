Tanzania: President Samia Suluhu Hassan's $116m Police Revenue Play

Dar es Salaam — THE 116 million US dollars PPP for mandatory vehicle inspection centres could become one of the most commercially significant deals ever linked to the Tanzania Police Force, but its real value depends on execution, not headline size.

The project aims to build and operate modern inspection centres across Tanzania Mainland's 26 regions under a 20-year structure involving MVI-Tanzania, private partners including SAMA Exim DMCC and VIGOR, and a reported 20 per cent government-side equity stake through the Police Force's economic arm.

That shareholding is the deal's strategic core: It means the Police Force is not only enforcing roadworthiness, but participating as a shareholder in a regulated national compliance platform capable of generating recurring institutional income for years.

Police Force Products Corporation CEO Dr Prosper Kiramuu's role also deserves attention because it may explain why this deal moved from institutional ambition to bankable structure in less than two years. Sworn in on September 14, 2024, he had been in office for only 19 months and 19 days by May 3, 2026. That timing matters.

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His background is not purely administrative; he is associated with anti-money laundering, forensic audit, governance and institutional leadership, the kind of profile needed when a security-linked public institution is trying to commercialise assets without losing credibility.

In that sense, his appointment by President Samia Suluhu Hassan may have been a quiet trump card: Bringing into the Police Force Corporation Sole someone who could speak both the language of public mandate and privatesector project finance.

This is why the deal is strategically powerful. Vehicle inspection is not an ordinary consumer service but a legally required compliance activity.

Demand is not created through advertising or consumer preference rather by law, road-safety regulation and enforcement.

The market case is significant, but it should be read through conversion, not just vehicle population.

Tanzania had more than 3.2 million registered vehicles in 2021, and because Mainland Tanzania accounts for roughly 97 per cent of the national population, a reasonable Mainland proxy for that year is about 3.1 million vehicles.

If the fleet has grown by 5 per cent to 9.0 per cent annually, Mainland Tanzania could now be approaching an inspectable vehicle universe of roughly 4.0 to 4.8 million vehicles.

But the key question is not how many vehicles exist. It is how many are active, how many comply, how many fail, how many return for reinspection and how much each paid inspection generates.

The scenario model shows how sharply the economics change once those assumptions are layered in.

In the weak case, the model assumes 4.0 million inspectable vehicles, but only 75 per cent are active and only 55 per cent of active vehicles comply.

That produces about 1.65 million first inspections. With an 8.0 per cent failure rate and only 50 per cent of failed vehicles returning, total paid inspections rise slightly to 1.72 million.

At a blended average fee of 10,000/-, gross annual revenue is only about 6.6 million US dollars. That is useful revenue, but not enough to make a 116 million US dollars concession look exceptional.

The base case is where the project begins to look commercially serious. It assumes 4.2 million inspectable vehicles, an 85 per cent active rate, 75 per cent compliance, a 15 per cent failure rate and a 70 per cent reinspection return rate.

That produces about 2.68 million first inspections, around 401,600 failed vehicles and approximately 281,100 re-inspections.

Total paid inspections reach almost 2.96 million a year. At a blended fee of 25,000/- , gross annual revenue rises to about 28.45 million US dollars.

With a 40 per cent operating margin, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) would be roughly 11.38 million US dollars before financing, taxes, reserves and reinvestment. The strong and upside cases show why the deal could become a serious national compliance platform.

In the strong case, 4.5 million inspectable vehicles, 90 per cent active use, 85 per cent compliance and a 35,000/- blended fee push paid inspections to about 3.91 million and gross revenue to roughly 52.6 million US dollars.

In the upside case, with 4.8 million vehicles, 92 per cent active use, 90 per cent compliance, a 20 per cent failure rate and 85 per cent of failed vehicles returning, total paid inspections reach about 4.65 million.

At a blended fee of 40,000/-, annual gross revenue rises to approximately 71.5 million US dollars. Centre utilisation adds another layer.

With 40 inspection centres, the weak case requires about 42,900 inspections per centre per year, or roughly 143 vehicles per centre per day.

The base case rises to about 73,966 inspections per centre per year, or about 247 vehicles per day.

The upside case reaches more than 116,000 inspections per centre per year, equal to roughly 388 vehicles per day or 48 vehicles per operating hour on an eighthour day.

That means the upside case is financially attractive, but operationally demanding. It would require digital booking, multiple lanes, strong staffing, machine reliability, fast processing and disciplined queue management.

For the Police Force, the reported 20 per cent equity stake is valuable, but it should not be mistaken for 20 per cent of gross collections.

The institution's income would come from distributable profit after operating costs, debt service, tax, reserves and reinvestment.

In the base case, 28.45 million US dollars in gross revenue produces about 11.38 million US dollars in EBITDA.

If 60 per cent of EBITDA becomes distributable profit, that leaves around 6.83 million US dollars, implying a possible Police Force dividend of about 1.37 million US dollars per year.

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On a straight 20-year nominal basis, that equals about 27.3 million US dollars.

The range is wide. In the weak case, the Police dividend is only about 0.2 million US dollars per year, or roughly 4.0 million US dollars over 20 years.

In the strong case, it rises to about 3.1 million US dollars per year, or more than 61 million US dollars over 20 years.

In the upside case, it could exceed 5.0 million US dollars per year, crossing 100 million US dollars over the concession period.

That is why the deal has genuine commercial power, but only under the right assumptions.

The value is not created by vehicle numbers alone. It is created by converting registered vehicles into active vehicles, active vehicles into compliant inspections, failed vehicles into re-inspections and gross collections into real distributable profit. But the deal is not riskfree.

Its main vulnerabilities are public trust, corruption, conflicts of interest, data quality and tariff politics.

Motorists may resist if fees rise, queues grow, centres are inaccessible, or failed vehicles are poorly explained.

Credibility will also suffer if certificates can be bought or unsafe vehicles continue to pass. To protect the project's public value, centres must operate on a clean test-only model, while fees must remain transparent, commercially viable and politically defensible.