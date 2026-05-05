Kenya: U.S. Envoy Urges Kenyan Media to Uphold Ethics, Transparency to Protect Public Trust

Nairobi — The United States has called on Kenyan media to strengthen ethical standards and transparency, warning that undisclosed external influence risks eroding public trust in journalism.

Speaking at the University of Nairobi on Wednesday, U.S. Chief of Mission Susan Burns said a free and independent press remains central to democracy, but must be anchored on credibility and accountability.

Burns, who is serving as acting U.S. ambassador to Kenya, said both Kenya and the United States share a deep commitment to press freedom, enshrined in their respective constitutions.

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"In this era of deep fakes and AI-generated content, trust is more important than ever," she said. "Media houses and journalists have an ethical obligation to disclose outside financial influence."

Her remarks came ahead of World Press Freedom Day, marked globally on May 3.

Burns raised concern over practices that compromise editorial independence, including the use of ghostwritten opinion pieces and paid content published without proper disclosure.

"When opinions are written elsewhere, imported into the newsroom and published without disclosure, the byline becomes a mask," she said, adding that such practices weaken journalism's role as a voice for the public.

She also criticised what is commonly referred to as "brown envelope journalism," where editorial space is influenced by financial incentives, warning that it ultimately undermines the media's most valuable asset--trust.

"Offering editorial space to the highest bidder is selling out your freedom," she said.

Burns noted that some media outlets had approached the U.S. Embassy seeking payment for interviews or opinion placements, but emphasised that the embassy does not pay for coverage or attempt to influence editorial content.

"We believe in the marketplace of ideas," she said. "We do not pay journalists to write pro-American pieces without disclosure, nor do we censor or pre-screen their coverage."

While acknowledging the financial challenges facing media organisations, including unpaid advertising debts, she urged newsrooms to resist compromising their integrity.

At the same time, Burns praised Kenya's vibrant media landscape and the role journalists have played in holding power to account.

She highlighted the country's constitutional guarantee of press freedom under Article 34, noting that it reflects decades of effort by journalists and citizens alike.

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"Kenyan citizens have the right to know who is paying for their news--whether this is a local business, a politician or a foreign government," she said.

Burns also underscored the importance of open dialogue within the media industry, encouraging journalists and students to actively engage in conversations on how to strengthen the profession.

"A free and independent press is the beating heart of democracy," she said. "Now is the time to serve and strengthen Kenyan journalism by focusing on ethics and building trust."