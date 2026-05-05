Kenya: Ca to Regulate Cable Installations By Internet Firms in New Law

Nairobi — The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is seeking public views on proposed new rules aimed at tightening the installation and maintenance of cable telecommunication infrastructure across the country.

The regulator has released draft Technical and Procedural Guidelines for Installation and Maintenance of Cable Telecommunication Infrastructure, 2026, which seek to standardize how fiber optic and other telecom cables are installed, serviced and repaired by licensed operators and contractors.

CA argues that the proposed framework is intended to address persistent challenges in the sector, including service interruptions, inconsistent installation practices and safety risks linked to poorly executed infrastructure works, even as demand for faster and more reliable internet continues to grow.

It noted that Kenya's expanding digital economy has made telecom infrastructure a critical backbone for businesses, government services and households, necessitating clearer technical standards to guide deployment and maintenance.

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"Your internet experience is not only determined by your device or service provider, but also by how the physical cable infrastructure is installed and maintained."

"Poor installation and maintenance of telecom infrastructure can result in outages, slow connectivity and avoidable safety risks to the public."

The Authority has invited stakeholders in the ICT sector, including internet service providers, infrastructure contractors and members of the public, to submit their representations on the draft guidelines before May 20, 2026.

CA said the feedback will be used to refine the guidelines ahead of their final adoption as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight and improve service delivery in the ICT sector nationwide.