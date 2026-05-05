Namibia: Commemoration Must Guide Actions - Samupwa

Member of parliament and Swapo Central Committee member Austin Samupwa has called for the spirit of Cassinga to guide the nation.

He says commemoration must not be reduced to a mere ritual but should demand responsibility from both leaders and citizens.

Speaking at the 48th Cassinga Day commemoration at Kamupupu village in the Kavango West region on Monday, under the theme 'Their blood waters our freedom', Samupwa urged Namibians to turn remembrance into concrete action.

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He cautioned against symbolic ceremonies that fail to address poverty, inequality and poor service delivery.

"Commemoration must not be a dry ritual. It must be a call for responsibility," Samupwa said, urging leaders to reflect on how they honour the sacrifices of the fallen through their conduct in leadership and service.

He said the victims of Cassinga did not die for a divided nation.

"Those who perished at Cassinga perished so that we accept each other as Namibians," he added.

Samupwa outlined key responsibilities flowing from remembrance, including promoting unity across regions and tribes, taking deliberate action against poverty and unemployment, protecting and maintaining public infrastructure and providing moral guidance to the youth.

He stressed that freedom was attained at great cost and must be safeguarded through efforts to eradicate hunger, ignorance, disease and inequality.

Addressing mostly young people, Samupwa warned against social ills such as substance abuse, crime and vandalism, urging them to protect schools, water points and roads, and to channel their energy into productive activities.

"Use the freedom to build, not to destroy," he said.

Samupwa criticised factionalism within party structures, noting that divisions during election periods undermine the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. He urged Swapo members to prioritise unity and service over personal or tribal interests.

He encouraged community members to submit their concerns through formal channels, noting that he had observed a letter addressed to the prime minister among submissions, and called for urgent follow-up on service delivery challenges at Kamupupu.

Samupwa concluded by calling for a renewed national commitment to justice and equality, urging attendees to pledge unity and patriotism in honour of those who died at Cassinga.

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- Nampa