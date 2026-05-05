Namibia: Kamatuka Wins Nedbank Cup

Namibian winger Joslin Kamatuka has won the Nedbank Cup in South Africa with Durban City FC following a 2-1 victory against TS Galaxy in the final.

This marks Kamatuka's first-ever silverware in the South African top-flight premiership since moving to the country.

He first made his move to South Africa in 2018 when he joined Cape Umoya, and later earned a move to Baroka FC in 2020 before joining Maritzburg United in 2023, now rebranded as Durban City FC.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He helped his team gain promotion, finishing as the club's top goalscorer last season. This season, the 34-year-old has scored two goals.

Kamatuka, who has been struggling with injuries, played a crucial role in the team's journey to the final. After missing the Round of 32 against Chippa United due to injury, he returned to action in the Round of 16 against Upington City and the quarter-finals against Golden Arrows before stepping away to fully recover from a hamstring injury.

He confirms that he had been playing with the injury since last year and has been undergoing rehabilitation since December.

He did not feature in the final and is still awaiting his first competitive match since returning from injury and being cleared fully fit.

Speaking after the victory, Kamatuka said: "God is great, I'm very happy, man."

The Nedbank Cup final was a tight encounter, with Durban City going into half-time trailing 1-0 following an own goal by their striker, Jean Mwambu, in the 44th minute. However, Durban responded quickly, with Mfanafuthi Mkhize equalising in the 58th minute. Mwambu then redeemed himself by scoring the winner in the 72nd minute after his earlier own goal, sealing the club's first-ever Nedbank Cup trophy.

The Durban-based side has been on a remarkable fairytale run since officially rebranding in August 2024 and relocating from Pietermaritzburg to Chatsworth, Durban. They won the Motsepe Foundation Championship to secure automatic promotion to the South African Betway Premiership, where they have enjoyed a strong debut season as Durban City FC.

They sit seventh on the log standings, have secured their league status for next season with only four games remaining, and have capped it off by winning the Nedbank Cup for the first time in the club's history all within a span of 12 months.

The victory is also a major milestone for the club, as they have now qualified for the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup, giving both the club and Kamatuka an opportunity to compete on the continental stage next season.