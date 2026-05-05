Somalia Denies Expulsion of UAE Ambassador, Warns Against Misinformation

Mogadishu — Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has firmly denied reports circulating in media and on social platforms claiming that the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Somalia has been expelled.

In a statement, the ministry described the reports as "false and baseless," expressing concern over the spread of misinformation aimed at misleading the public.

The ministry urged media outlets and social media users to uphold professional and ethical standards, calling on them to rely on official sources when reporting on diplomatic matters.

It also warned that the dissemination of such false claims could harm Somalia's diplomatic relations with other countries, particularly Arab states.

The ministry reaffirmed that no decision has been made to expel the UAE ambassador and said bilateral relations between Somalia and the United Arab Emirates remain normal and ongoing.