Tunisia: State Management Not Driven By Social Media Platforms (Head of State)

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed held a meeting at Carthage Palace with Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Bouderbala and National Council of Regions and Districts President Imed Derbali.

He stressed that Tunisians remain united in facing multiple challenges, emphasizing that the nation transcends political differences and reflects a shared sense of coexistence.

Saïed underscored that state governance cannot be conducted through social media or dubious platforms spreading disinformation, criticizing actors who attempt to influence public opinion in this way.

He also pointed to what he described as the growing failure and disarray of certain parties that, in his view, are still attached to past systems and seeking to reverse progress.

The President concluded by affirming that Tunisians are determined to shape their future independently through constitutional institutions established by popular will, and that they reject any return to the past.