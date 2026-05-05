Tunisia: President Saied Urges Reform of Procurement Regulations

Tunis — President Kais Saied met at Carthage Palace with Head of Government Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and Acting Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, as well as Minister of Equipment and Housing Salah Zouari.

The discussions focused on infrastructure development files, particularly ways to speed up stalled projects and those experiencing delays in execution.

Saied called for a comprehensive reform of the public procurement system, stressing the need for new legal frameworks to simplify administrative procedures that slow down public projects.

He also highlighted the importance of streamlining bureaucracy to ensure faster project initiation and implementation across public sectors.

The President further emphasized the need for a strong oversight mechanism to guarantee proper management of public funds and clearly define accountability at all stages of project execution.