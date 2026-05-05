Kenya: Fresh Chapter for Tanzania, Kenya

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has said Tanzania and Kenya have agreed to eliminate all non-tariff barriers in a major effort to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

DAR ES SALAAM —

The landmark agreement followed comprehensive bilateral talks between the two Heads of State at State House in Dar es Salaam, during Kenyan President William Ruto's two-day state visit to Tanzania.

The main objective of the agreement is to enhance trade and investment flows in order to accelerate sustainable development for citizens of both countries.

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Speaking during a joint press conference at the State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday, President Samia said the removal of non-tariff barriers will be completed this month, with continuous review by the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the two countries.

"We have focused on boosting trade and investment between our two countries. As you know, today's international relations are largely driven by economic cooperation. In that spirit, we have agreed to eliminate all non-tariff barriers," she said.

She added that technical teams from both countries will meet to identify and remove all existing barriers within the set timeframe.

Before the press briefing, the event was marked by the signing of eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering several strategic sectors, including railway development and management, and a feasibility study for a natural gas pipeline from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to Mombasa in Kenya.

Other agreements covered legal assistance in criminal matters, agriculture cooperation, mutual recognition of seafarers' certification, water sector collaboration, and partnership between the Zanzibar Bureau of Standards and its Kenyan counterpart.

The two countries also signed an MoU between their public service training institutions to strengthen capacity building and exchange programmes for civil servants.

President Samia further said the two countries have agreed to jointly develop a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line running from Tanga through Kilimanjaro to Taveta in Kenya, which will later be extended to Singida to enhance trade and logistics.

She added that Tanzania and Kenya will also deepen cooperation in combating terrorism and human trafficking to strengthen cross border security and regional peace.

In addition, the two leaders reaffirmed cooperation in aviation, agriculture, and agribusiness, with Tanzania seeking to expand agricultural exports to Kenya through the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA).

President Samia noted that Tanzania's strength in agriculture complements Kenya's strength in manufacturing, creating opportunities for mutual economic growth.

Dr Samia said Tanzania will also leverage Kenya's expertise in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to empower young people and expand opportunities in the digital economy.

She thanked President Ruto for his visit, saying it had strengthened both bilateral relations and Tanzania's regional and international standing.

Earlier, the two leaders held a tête-à-tête followed by official bilateral talks between their government delegations.

According to official data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, trade between Tanzania and Kenya stood at over 720 million US dollars (about 1.9tri/-) in 2024.

Foreign Direct Investment from Kenya into Tanzania between 2020 and 2024 totalled 297 million US dollars (about 770bn/-) across 109 projects in sectors including banking, manufacturing, and telecommunications, making Kenya one of Tanzania's top intra-EAC investors.

Collectively, Tanzania and Kenya account for about 40 per cent of intraEast African Community (EAC) trade and serve as key gateways for landlinked countries in the region to access global markets through their Indian Ocean ports.

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Beyond economic cooperation, the visit reaffirmed a shared political commitment to deepen East African integration, promote peace and stability in the Great Lakes region, and advance Africa's self reliance agenda through frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The two countries also share a long historical relationship shaped by their founding fathers, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere of Tanzania and Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya, who championed African liberation, unity, peace, and regional integration.

The visit concluded with the Tanzania-Kenya Business Forum, which brought together private and public sector stakeholders from both countries. The forum featured exhibitions showcasing developments in innovation, manufacturing and trade.