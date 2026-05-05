Tanzania, Kenya Need Each Other - Ruto

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA and Kenya depend on each other and are bound by a shared destiny, visiting President of Kenya, William Ruto, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday as he commenced a two day state visit.

President Ruto said his visit is aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors, noting that relations between the two nations are anchored in history, shared culture and growing economic interdependence.

"I did inform my sister, President Samia Suluhu Hassan that Kenya needs Tanzania as much as Tanzania needs Kenya.

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We are one people with a common destiny," he said. He added that his visit reflects a deep-rooted and enduring friendship that transcends political ties, strengthened by vibrant people-to-people connections and a shared heritage.

"Tanzania has been and continues to be a vital partner of Kenya," he said, adding that the relationship is grounded in a shared history shaped by founding fathers who championed Pan-Africanism and envisioned a politically united and economically integrated continent.

Guided by that vision, the two countries have continued to strengthen cooperation through the Joint Commission for Cooperation, which has held four sessions since its establishment in 2009 and serves as a key framework for collaboration in trade, agriculture, education and other sectors.

However, President Ruto underscored the need for more consistent engagement.

"The last session was held in 2021, which does not reflect a very vibrant engagement, we must make these engagements regular so that we can deepen and widen bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of our people," he said, expressing optimism that the fifth session will be held later this year.

To further strengthen ties, the two countries have signed eight key agreements covering energy, legal cooperation, agriculture, railway development, public service capacity building, maritime cooperation and the harmonisation of standards, including certification for seafarers.

Mr Ruto welcomed the continued growth in bilateral trade, which reached 860 million US dollars in 2025, describing it as a sign of strong economic complementarities between the two nations.

"There was a time that trade between our two countries was in favour of Kenya. Today, the story is very different. Trade between our two countries is balanced," he said.

He explained that the shifting trade patterns demonstrate a mutually beneficial partnership, urging both sides to eliminate barriers and create more opportunities.

"We should work on creating more synergy, more bridges, not barriers... more stepping stones, not roadblocks," he said.

Key sectors such as tourism, energy and infrastructure featured prominently in the discussions, with both countries seeking to accelerate growth and deepen connections.

On energy, Mr Ruto highlighted ongoing cooperation, including an operational power interconnection between Kenya and Tanzania linking Isinya and Namanga, which is already facilitating electricity exchange, including power from Ethiopia.

He said a new transmission line connecting Kilgoris in Kenya to Tanzania is also underway to enhance energy supply and support industrialisation. In infrastructure, he pointed to progress on the coastal corridor linking Malindi, Kilifi, Mombasa and Lunga Lunga in Kenya to Pangani, Tanga, Bagamoyo and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, a project supported by the African Development Bank that is expected to boost trade, investment and people-to-people connectivity.

The two countries have also reaffirmed their commitment to revive the Voi-Taveta railway line to improve transport and regional trade, with plans to extend connectivity further into Tanzania and beyond to Burundi, enhancing regional integration.

On security, the leaders are expected to review regional challenges and strengthen cooperation to ensure shared borders remain zones of peace, stability and opportunity.

They also plan to revive the Ujirani Mwema framework to enhance coordination among border officials and curb crime, including trafficking and terrorism.

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Mr Ruto further affirmed progress in boundary demarcation, with 564 kilometres of the 778-kilometre border already completed, and both countries committing to finalise the remaining sections ahead of the African Union's 2027 deadline.

Beyond bilateral issues, the visit was also expected to reinforce commitments to regional integration under the East African Community, with both leaders recognising the region's potential as a competitive hub for production and investment amid shifting global supply chains.

Mr Ruto also highlighted plans for regional industrialisation, including a proposed oil refinery in Tanga, which he described as a transformative opportunity for economic growth.

"It makes no sense for us to export crude oil and import finished products," he said.

"We must use our resources to create jobs, wealth and opportunities within our region."