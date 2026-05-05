Tanzania: Zanzibar Budget Session Begins Tomorrow

Zanzibar — THE third meeting of the Eleventh Zanzibar House of Representatives is scheduled to officially commence tomorrow, with discussions focusing on the government budget and other key national issues.

The announcement was made on Monday, May 4, 2026, by the Director of Parliamentary Affairs, Othman Ali Haji, on behalf of the Clerk of the House, during a press briefing held at the House premises in Chukwani.

He said preparations for the session have been completed, noting that the House will handle a total of 506 questions, including 459 new questions submitted by Members of the House, as well as pending questions from the previous session.

Mr Haji explained that the budget debate will begin with the Office of the Second Vice President, followed by various ministries and government institutions. He further said the House will deliberate on the main government budget for the 2026/2027 financial year, alongside two key Bills--the Finance Bill, 2026, and the Appropriation Bill for the same fiscal year.

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In addition, the session will receive a government report on the status of drug abuse in Zanzibar, which is expected to trigger extensive debate on its impact and strategies for addressing the problem in society.

Commenting on reports from the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Director of Legal Advisory Services, Nasra Awadhi Salmini, said parliamentary procedures require the government to present an official statement outlining the contents of the reports after they have been submitted to the President.

She explained that the responsible minister then provides further clarification, after which Members of the House are given an opportunity to ask questions before the reports are referred to the Public Accounts Committee for detailed analysis and recommendations.

She added that last year's reports have already been received and are currently under review, while this year's reports have been submitted and are undergoing the required parliamentary procedures.

"The debate process follows parliamentary rules, which provide that these reports should be discussed in February as part of efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability in government," she said.