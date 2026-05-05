Rwanda: HEC, Varsities in New Push to Refine Education Quality

Higher Education Council (HEC) has launched a nationwide outreach programme targeting higher learning institutions, in a move aimed at assessing and improving the quality of education, governance, and programme delivery.

The exercise, which started on Monday, May 4, at the University of Rwanda's (UR) Nyarugenge Campus, brings together officials from HEC and the Ministry of Education to engage directly with universities on challenges affecting quality teaching and learning, as well as the implementation of the Higher Education Sector Strategic Plan.

Speaking at the launch, HEC Director General Edward Kadozi said the initiative is intended to better understand how institutions operate, identify existing gaps, and determine what needs to be done to address them in line with improving the quality of education.

"We are going to universities to see how they deliver approved programmes, the issues they encounter, and how we can address them to improve quality," he said. "This will help us align what is taught with labour market needs."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Among the key concerns raised, he said, is the gap between academic training and the skills required in the job market.

"We want to see how what is taught at the academic level is translated into industry practice," he said. "Students need enough time for practical training so that they graduate with relevant skills."

The outreach will cover both public and private institutions and includes campus visits, meetings with university leadership and faculty, as well as engagement sessions with students.

Minister of Education Joseph Nsengimana said the initiative comes at a time when the country is seeking to strengthen its higher education system.

"We meet at an important moment for our higher education sector," he said. "There is a need to ensure that institutions are aligned with national ambitions and are producing graduates who can respond to the country's needs."

He said the Higher Education Sector Strategic Plan 2025-2030 provides a framework for this, with a focus on programme relevance, quality assurance, and strengthening research and innovation.

"At its core, it is about improving student outcomes," Nsengimana said. "Graduates should leave institutions with both knowledge and practical skills."

"We want to move towards a more collaborative approach, where institutions can openly share challenges and contribute to shaping policies," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

HEC officials say the outreach will also assess infrastructure and learning facilities, as part of efforts to understand issues affecting programme delivery.

UR Vice Chancellor Didas Kayihura Muganga highlighted the need for more modern infrastructure to meet growing student enrollment demands.

The outreach is expected to result in institutional reports outlining key findings and recommended actions for each university.

HEC says findings will inform future policy decisions and interventions in higher education.