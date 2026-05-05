Zimbabwe: Mzembi Granted U.S.$1,000 Bail Pending Judgement

Former Tourism minister Walter Mzembi has been granted bail pending judgment in his criminal abuse of office case, with the High Court expected to deliver its ruling on May 13, 2026.

In a brief ruling handed down on Monday, High Court judge Benjamin Chikowero allowed Mzembi's application for bail pending judgment.

"It is ordered that: The application for bail pending handing down of judgment be and is granted," ruled Justice Chikowero.

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The court ordered that Mzembi be released on bail under strict conditions, including the payment of US$1,000, surrender of his passport, and restriction of movement.

"The applicant is admitted to bail pending judgment... on condition that he deposits US$1000 with the Registrar of the High Court at Harare," the ruling reads.

He was also ordered to reside at his Wilmington Park home in Harare and not to travel outside a 30-kilometre radius of the High Court until the matter is finalised.

Mzembi is facing a charge of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer in terms of Section 174(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The case stems from allegations that Mzembi unlawfully donated public-viewing television screens to churches during his tenure as Tourism minister.

In his defence before the High Court, Mzembi argued that the donations were not personal decisions but part of a broader government strategy approved at the highest level to revive Zimbabwe's struggling tourism sector following the 2008 political crisis.

He told the court that when he assumed office, the ministry was in disarray, with tourist arrivals sharply down and revenues depressed.

Mzembi said the initiative to deploy public-viewing screens originated from preparations for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, with government seeking to use fan parks to unite the country and later repurpose the equipment to support religious tourism.

He maintained that the programme was implemented with the knowledge and backing of senior government officials under the Government of National Unity, and involved multiple ministries and state institutions.

The former minister argued that the strategy contributed to a recovery in tourism performance during his tenure, with arrivals and revenues significantly improving by the time he left office in 2017.

Judgment in the matter is expected on May 13.