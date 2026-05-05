South Africa: IFP Statement On Alleged Call Recording Involving Ifpyb KZN Chairperson and Others

5 May 2026
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party has noted with grave concern a voice recording currently circulating on social media, alleged to be a conversation involving the KZN IFP Youth Brigade Chairperson, Cde Mncedisi Maphisa MPL, and others. The recording appears, among other issues, to contain statements that may be interpreted as inciting violence in relation to internal Party matters, particularly branch inaugurations.

The Party has initiated an internal process to investigate the matter. In line with the principle of audi alteram partem, Cde Maphisa has been formally requested to provide a full explanation to the Party by close of business today, Tuesday, 05 May 2026.

The IFP calls on all members and supporters to remain calm and to refrain from engaging in further public commentary while this process is underway. Given the seriousness and potential implications of the contents of the recording, the Party leadership is treating this matter with urgent priority.

The IFP calls on members, structures and supporters to remain focused on the ongoing programme of branch inaugurations as part of strengthening Party structures ahead of the Local Government Elections scheduled for 04 November 2026.

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Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029

Read the original article on IFP.

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