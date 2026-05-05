Malawi: 'We Are Not Refusing Tax--We Are Fighting for Survival' - Traders Shut Shops Nationwide Over MRA's New System

Business owners across Malawi's major cities and trading centres brought commerce to a near standstill yesterday, shutting down shops in protest against the new electronic invoicing system (EIS) rolled out by the Malawi Revenue Authority--a move traders say threatens to expose, penalise, and ultimately suffocate their already fragile businesses.

From Limbe to Lilongwe, Mzuzu to Zomba, and across municipalities like Mangochi and Kasungu, traders made a collective statement: they will not operate under a system they do not trust or fully understand.

For many of them, this is not defiance--it is desperation.

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"We are not refusing to pay tax," said one Limbe-based trader, echoing a sentiment shared widely across the business community. "We are saying: do not push us into a system that misrepresents our reality and punishes us unfairly."

The EIS, introduced on May 1, replaces the older electronic fiscal devices (EFDs) and is designed to issue digital invoices, track stock, and transmit transaction data to MRA in real time. Authorities argue this will improve efficiency, seal revenue leaks, and ensure compliance.

But on the ground, traders see something else: surveillance, exposure, and potential financial distortion.

In Limbe, normally one of the busiest commercial hubs, silence replaced the usual chaos. Out of more than a hundred shops monitored, only a handful opened. Similar scenes played out nationwide, with entire trading areas effectively paralysed.

Behind the closures lies a deeper fear--one tied to how business is actually conducted in Malawi's tough economic environment.

According to Robert Nachamba, chairperson of the Small Scale Business Importers and Exporters Association, the biggest concern is not taxation itself, but how profits are calculated under the new system.

Traders argue that the requirement to declare stock values ignores a critical reality: most importers source foreign currency from the parallel market at significantly higher rates than the official one.

"If I import goods worth $10,000, the official figures may suggest one profit margin--but in reality, my costs are much higher because I bought forex at a different rate," Nachamba has previously explained. "The system risks inflating profits that do not actually exist."

To traders, that is not just a technical flaw--it is a direct threat to their survival.

Others fear the system compromises business privacy, exposing sensitive financial data in ways they are not comfortable with, especially in a market where competition is fierce and margins are already thin.

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The result has been a quiet but powerful form of resistance: shut down and wait.

Even customers are feeling the strain. Some have made repeated, costly trips to trading centres only to find shutters down and businesses deserted--an economic ripple effect that underscores just how deep the standoff has become.

In some areas, tensions are boiling over. In Mangochi, traders reportedly forced a fellow shop owner to close after attempting to operate, highlighting the intensity--and unity--of the resistance.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Revenue Authority insists the system is necessary and has offered a two-month transition window to support businesses migrating to EIS.

But that reassurance is not landing.

For traders, the issue is not time--it is trust.

They want clarity on how profits will be assessed, guarantees that they will not be unfairly taxed, and a system that reflects the economic realities they operate in daily.

Until then, many are choosing to stay closed rather than risk stepping into what they see as a costly trap.

This is no longer just about a tax system. It is a standoff between policy and survival--and for now, Malawi's traders are digging in.