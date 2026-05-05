Malawi: PAC Grills Government Over Zamba No-Show As Amaryllis Hotel Probe Stalls, Raising Questions About Accountability

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has turned up the heat on the Executive over the continued absence of former Chief Secretary Colleen Zamba, whose no-show is now threatening to cripple a high-stakes inquiry into the controversial sale of the Amaryllis Hotel.

Appearing before PAC yesterday, Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi was pressed to explain why Zamba has repeatedly failed to appear before the committee--despite being a central figure in the transaction under investigation.

The committee is probing the K128 billion purchase of the Blantyre-based hotel by the Public Service Pension Trust Fund, a deal that has sparked public outrage and raised serious questions about procedure, value for money, and possible abuse of office.

PAC chairperson Steven Malondera did not hide his frustration, saying the committee is effectively operating with one hand tied behind its back.

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"We are in a disadvantaged position," Malondera said, pointing out that Zamba has cited illness, an ongoing court case, and even claims of a warrant of arrest as reasons for staying away--claims Parliament itself does not recognise.

That contradiction has only deepened the mystery: if Parliament has not issued any warrant, what exactly is preventing Zamba from appearing? And why does a key public official in a matter of such magnitude remain beyond the reach of parliamentary scrutiny?

PAC now plans to formally engage the Executive, furnishing Saidi with communication from Zamba's lawyer in a bid to force clarity--and action.

But Saidi's response offered little reassurance.

"If she were still in government, I would have brought her even now," he said bluntly. "But she is no longer with government. It should be other organs that can bring her."

The statement raises uncomfortable questions about coordination--and possible gaps--between the arms of government. If Parliament cannot compel her, and the Executive claims no authority, who then is responsible for ensuring accountability in a case involving billions in public funds?

Saidi further distanced the government from the impasse, insisting Parliament already has mechanisms to compel witnesses and should use them. At the same time, he declined to comment on whether the State could intervene by withdrawing the court case cited as one of the barriers to Zamba's appearance, saying the matter is sub judice.

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Meanwhile, Zamba's lawyer, George Kadzipatike, maintains that his client--currently reported to be outside the country seeking medical treatment--will not appear before PAC until the court process is concluded.

That position leaves the inquiry in limbo.

PAC had initially completed its investigations and produced a report, but its tabling was blocked after government and other stakeholders argued that key figures--including Zamba and Yusuf Investment Limited--had not been heard.

Now, with the inquiry reopened, the very same absence is once again paralysing the process.

At the centre of it all is a simple but unresolved question: why is Zamba still a problem for an inquiry that cannot move forward without her--and what does that say about the state of accountability in Malawi's public institutions?

Until that question is answered, the Amaryllis probe risks becoming yet another high-profile investigation that generates more heat than light.