Sudan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Committee Holds 5th Session in Minsk

Minsk — The fifth session of the Sudan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Committee commenced on Monday in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and advance joint cooperation to broader horizons, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment sectors, in implementation of directives and understandings reached between the leaderships of the two countries.

Sudan's delegation is headed by Minister of Energy and Petroleum Al-Mu'tasim Ibrahim Ahmed, with the participation of State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Mohamed Nour Abdel Daem, alongside representatives of various ministries and economic institutions. The Belarusian side is led by First Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Maxim Viktorovich.

The first day of the session, scheduled to run from 4 to 8 May, began with visits to the Minsk Tractor Works and the Development Bank of Belarus, where the delegation was briefed on Belarusian capabilities in agricultural machinery manufacturing and discussed financing opportunities for a number of development projects in Sudan.

Both sides are set to formally engage in discussions in accordance with the agreed agenda starting Tuesday, 5 May, including the revision and adoption of agreements reached during previous periods.

These meetings come amid growing momentum in bilateral cooperation, as both countries seek to open new political and economic horizons that will further strengthen relations and establish a strategic framework across various sectors.