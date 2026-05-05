Sudan: Minni Minnawi - National Unity Is Cornerstone, Dividing the Sudanese People Is Over for Good

5 May 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Governor of Darfur Region Minni Arko Minnawi affirmed that leaders of popular resistance in Kordofan and Darfur, alongside senior military leadership, have agreed that national unity constitutes the cornerstone of the current phase, and that standing behind the armed forces is the path toward "liberating every inch of the homeland."

In a post on his official Facebook page, Minnawi warned against attempts to undermine national unity through the spread of discord or hate speech, stressing that "the era of fragmenting the Sudanese people is over for good."

He added: "We have absorbed the lessons of the past, and a firm conviction has taken root in us that we are one people, united as one body, bound by one homeland and protected by one army."

Minnawi's remarks came as confirmation of alignment behind the armed forces in its battles against the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, and a rejection of any calls aimed at sowing division within the national ranks.

Read the original article on SNA.

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