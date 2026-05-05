Sudan: Arab League Media Chief Calls for Strengthening a Trusted Media Environment

Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the League of Arab States, Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, underscored the importance of marking World Press Freedom Day, observed annually on 3 May, as a cornerstone for fostering a credible media environment that informs public opinion, safeguards rights and freedoms, and counters tendencies toward violence and hate.

He commended the recent provisions introduced into the Arab Media Charter of Ethics concerning freedom of expression and the prohibition of disseminating misleading rumors.

In a press statement on the occasion, Khattabi noted that the international day--proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 at the initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)--offers an opportunity to recognize the vital contributions of journalists across different roles and affiliations, and to facilitate the performance of their duties in support of development. He stressed that freedom of expression is a fundamental right, bounded only by legal and ethical standards and vital national interests.

He added that the 2026 observance is held under the theme "Building a World of Peace," highlighting the role of media in promoting a culture of peace amid a highly volatile international context marked by tensions and destructive conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, where civilian lives--including those of journalists working to report the truth under hazardous conditions--continue to be lost.

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Khattabi further noted that while social media platforms, digital channels, and various applications of Artificial Intelligence contribute to democratizing access to communication, enhancing media performance, and encouraging innovation, they also raise serious concerns due to the spread of online violence, discriminatory narratives, and false content in the media space.

He emphasized the need to implement the strategy adopted by the Council of Arab Information Ministers to mainstream media literacy within the educational curricula of member states.