Tanzania: Digital Media Must Reflect National Values, Makonda Warns

Dodoma — MINISTER for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda has called on online journalists and digital content creators to remain resilient in their work, saying professionalism, discipline and perseverance are essential for success in the fast-growing and highly competitive digital media landscape.

Speaking in Dodoma recently after inaugurating the new building of the Tanzania Social Media Journalists Association (JUMIKITA), Mr Makonda said digital media continues to expand rapidly, making ethical conduct and responsibility more important than ever.

He reminded journalists, cultural practitioners, fashion creatives and artists that they serve as the nation's mirror and must therefore play a leading role in safeguarding Tanzania's moral standards.

"Online creators must remain ambassadors of good morals by ensuring the content they publish reflects Tanzania's cultural values, traditions and social foundations," he said.

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Mr Makonda warned against the use of online platforms to promote individuals or content that undermine national values.

He also urged JUMIKITA to establish a disciplinary committee to strengthen ethics and protect the country's cultural identity.

"We want digital platforms to build the nation by showcasing opportunities, promoting development and inspiring community progress," he said.

The minister further stressed the importance of accuracy and professionalism in digital journalism, cautioning against the spread of misleading or inflammatory content for personal gain.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting young people in the digital space through access to loans and other opportunities aimed at promoting innovation and national development.

"The government continues to open doors for young digital creators to use their talents to grow the economy and promote Tanzania globally," he said.

Mr Makonda also urged JUMIKITA to work closely with the government in promoting patriotism, preserving national values and ensuring that social media platforms serve the broader interests of society.