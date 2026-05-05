Tanzania: A Tax Pact With Industrial Implications

editorial

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA and Türkiye trade and investment have blossomed over the years, but the economic relationship between the two nations has been defined by what was missing: a clear, institutionalised fiscal framework.

The signing of the Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) yesterday is not only a bureaucratic milestone but the closing of a significant gap in the country's investment architecture. By providing the tax certainty that international investors demand, Tanzania has signalled that it is no longer just open for business. It is ready for serious industrial integration.

Historically, double taxation -- the imposition of tax on the same income in two jurisdictions -- has served as an invisible but formidable barrier to cross-border capital flows. For potential Turkish investors, who have long eyed Tanzania's infrastructure and energy sectors, the DTA removes a primary deterrent. It transforms the bilateral relationship from a series of transactional trade agreements into a predictable, long-term economic partnership.

As the government seeks to drive the country's investment agenda, this pact serves as a powerful signal of political and fiscal maturity. It aligns with the broader reforms aimed at easing the business environment, and it effectively de-risks the entry of mid-to-large-scale foreign enterprises.

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The most immediate impact is likely to be felt in manufacturing sector -- the engine room of Tanzania's industrialisation strategy. Currently, the trade balance remains heavily skewed toward the import of Turkish machinery and industrial inputs. While these imports are essential for our growth, the real value-add lies in moving beyond simple trade and toward local production.

With the DTA in place, the conditions are now ripe for accelerated technology transfer from Türkiye. Companies that previously hesitated to establish local production--due to uncertainties around profit repatriation and overlapping tax regimes--now have greater clarity to pursue joint ventures. This offers a practical pathway to narrow the technology gap and enable Tanzanian firms to adopt more advanced production processes.

Equally important is the opportunity to drive value addition. Tanzania's long-standing challenge has been the export of raw agricultural and mineral commodities. The DTA creates incentives for Turkish firms to invest in the "middle" of the value chain--agro-processing, textile manufacturing and packaging--allowing the country to move up the export ladder.

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A treaty, however, is only as good as its implementation. Signing the DTA is the starting gun, not the finish line. To maximise this agreement, the Ministry of Finance and the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) must now focus to targeted investment promotion.

Priority should be given to sectors where Turkish industry holds a competitive edge--construction materials, automotive components and food processing. More importantly, investment deals must be structured to prioritise local content, ensuring they generate quality jobs and build domestic technical capacity.

The Tanzania-Türkiye DTA is a necessary and timely step forward. If effectively leveraged, it can transform a growing trade relationship into a deep, resilient industrial partnership.

The groundwork has been laid. The next move belongs to the private sector.