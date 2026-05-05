Tanzania: CCM Rallies Young Intellectuals to Protect Peace

Dodoma — RULING Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has called on young intellectuals to safeguard national peace and resist what it described as "chaos-driven politics" allegedly promoted by self serving politicians.

Speaking to reporters in Dodoma yesterday, CCM Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Kenani Kihongosi, warned that it is dangerous for any political actor to believe leadership can be attained through violence or instability.

"It is misguided for anyone to think they can gain leadership through violence or by pushing the country into instability," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Kihongosi said that educated youth have a responsibility to stand at the forefront of protecting unity and national cohesion, noting that peace remains the foundation of development.

"Without peace there is no education, no agriculture, no business and no meaningful development," he said, urging young people to promote love, unity and solidarity across communities.

He also dismissed growing political agitation over calls for a new constitution, insisting that the process is already part of CCM's formal agenda and is expected to be completed by 2030.

According to him, the party is committed to ensuring the constitutional review is conducted in a structured and inclusive manner that prioritises the broader public interest.

"The new constitution is a key instrument for good governance, democracy and national development. It must involve wide public participation to reflect the aspirations of all Tanzanians," he said.

Mr Kihongosi added that some political actors have narrowed the constitutional debate to election-related issues, despite the document covering broader national priorities.

On reconciliation, he stressed that meaningful reforms cannot be achieved through rallies, blame games or pressure politics, but through structured dialogue.

He urged the country to embrace the 4Rs philosophy championed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms and Rebuilding, which he said has created a historic opportunity for national dialogue.

Mr Kihongosi reaffirmed CCM's support for the president's reconciliatory approach and the recommendations of the recent taskforce report aimed at strengthening multiparty democracy.

He called on Tanzanians to reject any actions that could lead to confrontation.

"Let us not allow anyone to drag the nation into chaos. We must sit together, talk and agree as one country," he said.