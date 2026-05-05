As the number of xenophobic attacks rises, Mozambique is expected to become the latest African country to complain to Pretoria about the alleged mistreatment of its citizens. Already, Nigeria and Ghana have raised the issue with the South African government.

The rising tide of xenophobia is embarrassing South Africa as African countries are formally complaining about the treatment of their citizens.

Nigerian foreign minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwe called her South African counterpart Ronald Lamola on Monday to discuss her government's accusations of xenophobic violence against Nigerians in South Africa, including the death of two.

Ghana has also recently formally complained to Pretoria about the alleged mistreatment of its citizens, and Mozambican President Daniel Chapo was also expected to do so in a meeting with President Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Tuesday, according to Maputo sources.

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At the weekend, Nigerian foreign minister Odumegwu-Ojukwe announced that her government was planning a special evacuation flight from South Africa for Nigerians who wished to flee the country.

EXPLAINER Marching against migration: The rise of a new populist player April 29, 2026 The Nigerian foreign ministry also announced that it had called in the South African acting High Commissioner for a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue. Nigeria has claimed that two of its nationals were killed by South African security forces and has also protested against the surge of March & March demonstrations by South Africans who demand the eviction of foreigners....