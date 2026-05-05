Algeria: President Tebboune Meets With Officials of National Media Institutions

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune met Monday, in Algiers, with a number of officials from national audiovisual, print, and online media institutions, in a meeting that has become an established tradition for the President, during which he listened to their concerns and aspirations in service of national media.

The meeting, held to mark World Press Freedom Day, provided an opportunity to reaffirm the President of the Republic's special commitment to strengthening the vital relationship between press freedom, as a right among citizens' rights, and the fundamental freedoms that must be continuously reinforced, and between the responsibility of adhering to professional ethics that are legally protected for journalists from all violations and deviations.

The occasion also provided an opportunity to review the new approach for the effective strengthening of national media in line with the new digital transformations and meeting public service requirements, embodying the strategic vision built on enabling the state institutions to strengthen their partnership with national media outlets in a way that ensures citizens' right to access reliable information while positioning media outlets as central actors in advancing national awareness and development.

The meeting was held as President Tebboune chaired the ceremony marking the World Press Freedom Day at Abdellatif Rahal International Conference Center in Algiers.

The observance marks the annual commemoration held on May 3rd.