Algeria: President Tebboune Meets With Officials of National Media Institutions

5 May 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune met Monday, in Algiers, with a number of officials from national audiovisual, print, and online media institutions, in a meeting that has become an established tradition for the President, during which he listened to their concerns and aspirations in service of national media.

The meeting, held to mark World Press Freedom Day, provided an opportunity to reaffirm the President of the Republic's special commitment to strengthening the vital relationship between press freedom, as a right among citizens' rights, and the fundamental freedoms that must be continuously reinforced, and between the responsibility of adhering to professional ethics that are legally protected for journalists from all violations and deviations.

The occasion also provided an opportunity to review the new approach for the effective strengthening of national media in line with the new digital transformations and meeting public service requirements, embodying the strategic vision built on enabling the state institutions to strengthen their partnership with national media outlets in a way that ensures citizens' right to access reliable information while positioning media outlets as central actors in advancing national awareness and development.

The meeting was held as President Tebboune chaired the ceremony marking the World Press Freedom Day at Abdellatif Rahal International Conference Center in Algiers.

The observance marks the annual commemoration held on May 3rd.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.