Namibia: Masake Reaffirms Government's Support to Farmers

Deputy minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Ruthy Masake on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting farmers in addressing persistent challenges.

Speaking at the Opuwo Annual Trade Fair's Agricultural Show at Opuwo in the Kunene region on Saturday, Masake said these interventions include improving water infrastructure, strengthening veterinary services and promoting climate-smart agriculture, for both emerging commercial and communal farmers.

She said farmers persistently face challenges such as drought, water scarcity and limited market access, which affect their productivity and livelihoods, hence the need for a strengthened support system to help farmers adapt and improve output.

The Kunene region remains a region of resilience, where communities rely heavily on livestock farming and indigenous knowledge systems to survive harsh climatic conditions, she said.

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She emphasised the importance of enhancing fodder production systems to mitigate the effects of drought and ensure sustainable livestock farming in the region.

"Sustainable trade begins with sustainable production, and farmers must be equipped, supported and connected to markets to achieve inclusive economic growth," she said.

Masake called for stronger partnerships between the government, the private sector and local communities, while encouraging young people to actively participate in agriculture as a viable source of employment and entrepreneurship.

Feedmaster technical advisor Frank Kanguatjivi in his remarks said farmers need to adopt improved livestock management practices such as keeping proper records of their animals, including birth dates and branding details, to enhance productivity and planning, as well as support better decision-making.

Famers, he said, should invest in proper feeding practices by preparing or purchasing animal feed in advance, noting that well-nourished livestock are more likely to reach optimal market condition, especially during events such as agricultural shows, where farmers have opportunities to secure better prices.