South Africa: BMA Highlights Child Safety At Ports of Entry

As South Africa observes Child Protection Month this May, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding children, particularly in relation to their movement across the country's borders.

Child Protection Month is commemorated annually to raise awareness about children's rights and the urgent need to shield them from abuse, exploitation, and neglect.

During this period, government departments, child protection agencies, and civil society organisations intensify collaborative efforts to promote the wellbeing of children and address ongoing social challenges affecting young people.

In a post on social media platform X, the BMA emphasised the importance of vigilance at ports of entry, noting that the movement of minors remains a critical area of focus.

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The authority highlighted its role in monitoring and regulating cross-border travel involving children, ensuring that all legal requirements are met to prevent trafficking, abduction, and other forms of harm.

The BMA's efforts form part of a broader national initiative aimed at mobilising all sectors of society to protect children.

Authorities have called on parents, guardians, and communities to remain alert and informed about regulations governing the travel of minors, particularly when crossing international borders.

By strengthening oversight and working closely with other stakeholders, the BMA aims to contribute to a safer environment for children, reinforcing the message that their protection is a shared responsibility.

Child Protection Month continues throughout May, with various awareness campaigns and interventions planned across the country.