South Africa: Committee Calls for Ongoing Public Engagement On Hantavirus Case in SA

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health has called for ongoing transparency and public engagement regarding the confirmed case of Hantavirus in South Africa.

The case was confirmed by the Department of Health after the condition of a patient aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius necessitated his medical evacuation to a South African private health facility in Sandton for further medical management.

Two other passengers, a couple, also presented with severe acute respiratory infection with one collapsing at the OR Tambo International Airport while trying to connect a flight to her home country of the Netherlands.

She has passed away with lab results still outstanding.

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"The committee underscores the importance of ensuring that all infection prevention and control protocols are strictly adhered to, particularly in health facilities managing high-risk and highly infectious diseases.

"While noting the departments assurance that there is no immediate cause for public panic, the committee emphasises the importance of transparency, vigilance and ongoing public communication as investigations continue and laboratory results are finalised," a committee statement read.

The department said it is working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and Gauteng Health Department authorities for contact tracing while the World Health Organisation coordinates a multi-country response to contain the virus.

Committee chairperson Faith Muthambi welcomed the coordination.

"The committee recognises that incidents of this nature are at times complex often crossing national borders and requiring multi-country coordination. We therefore welcome the confirmation that the World Health Organisation is coordinating a broader international response to contain any potential spread of infection.

"The committee will closely monitor developments, including the progress of contact tracing, cross-border information sharing and the management of isolated cases. It is critical that South Africa's public health response remains proactive and rooted in scientific evidence," Muthambi said.