South Africa: Public Urged to Exercise Caution Amid Severe Weather Warnings

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has urged all South Africans to exercise heightened caution following severe weather warnings issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

According to SAWS, a cut-off low-pressure system is expected to affect large parts of the country from Monday through to Thursday.

This slow-moving system is forecast to bring cold, wet, and windy conditions, starting in the Western Cape before spreading to the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, and other parts of the central and eastern interior from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Minister expressed concern over the likelihood of severe thunderstorms expected across several provinces. These conditions may result in heavy rainfall, localised flooding, damaging winds, hail, and intense lightning.

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The weather service warned that significant weather-related impacts are expected along parts of the Eastern Cape coastline and the adjacent interior on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as over the eastern parts of the Western Cape from Tuesday afternoon through to Thursday.

Widespread rainfall is anticipated over the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, extending into the Free State, with 24-hour rainfall accumulations likely to exceed 100 - 200 mm in places.

"This may result in widespread flooding. In addition, damaging winds and very rough sea conditions are expected, particularly along the south coast of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape coastline," the weather service said on Monday.

Hlabisa said the department is closely monitoring the evolving weather situation in coordination with disaster management structures across all spheres of government.

"Emergency services and disaster management teams have been placed on high alert to respond to any incidents that may arise. Communities are encouraged to report emergencies to local authorities and to cooperate with any evacuation directives where necessary.

"We call on all residents, especially those in high-risk and low-lying areas, to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety at all times," Hlabisa said.

The Minister stressed the importance of preparedness and adherence to safety guidelines.

Members of the public are advised to avoid crossing flooded roads and swollen rivers, exercise extreme caution when travelling, and secure loose outdoor items that could be displaced by strong winds.

He further urged the public to rely only on verified information from SAWS and official government communication platforms, warning against the spread of misinformation that may cause unnecessary panic or confusion.

"We urge all South Africans to act responsibly, stay informed, and look out for one another during this period. Early caution and preparedness can save lives," Hlabisa said.