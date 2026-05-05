South Africa: Western Cape On High Alert for Severe Storms

Severe weather will hit the Western Cape on 6 and 7 May. Heavy rain and high waves could cause flooding.

Officials might close schools in the Garden Route on Wednesday. Rain could reach 200mm while winds hit 80km/h in some areas.

A powerful storm is moving into the Western Cape this week. Authorities are warning people to prepare for heavy rain, strong winds and high waves that could lead to flooding and mudslides.

The severe weather is expected to hit the province on 6 and 7 May. Areas like Oudtshoorn, Mossel Bay, George, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay will be most affected by the system.

Gerhard Otto, the head of disaster management in the Garden Route District, said the province is bracing for 50mm to 200mm of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday. The heaviest rain is expected to fall on Wednesday.

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The storm will also bring strong winds of up to 80km/h. Along the coast, waves could reach as high as 8 metres. These conditions could cause serious damage to roads and basic services.

Officials are now considering closing schools in the Garden Route on Wednesday to keep learners safe. A meeting with the Department of Education is planned to make a final decision on the closures.

Residents have been told to stay alert and avoid travelling if they do not have to. Disaster teams are warning people never to try and cross flooded roads or rivers, as this is extremely dangerous.

The weather system is expected to cause major disruptions across the affected districts as it moves through the province over the next 48 hours.