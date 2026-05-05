South Africa: Police Tell MP Fadiel Adams to Hand Himself Over

Police say they have a J50 arrest warrant for Adams linked to fraud and obstructing justice in a high-profile murder case.

Investigators say Adams failed to appear in court and did not cooperate after plans were made with his lawyer for surrender.

Police are looking for National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams after he failed to hand himself over.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said its Political Killings Task Team is investigating Adams for fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

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The case links to the murder of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

Police said they have a J50 warrant for Adams's arrest. They said the warrant relates to claims that he interfered in the investigation.

Investigators said Adams contacted a hitman who has since been convicted and sentenced. They said this happened at a sensitive stage of the probe.

Police said they tried to find Adams at several addresses linked to him. They also made plans with his lawyer for him to surrender on Monday, 4 May 2026, at Cape Town Central Police Station.

They said Adams did not cooperate and did not arrive.

Police said he was also meant to appear in a KwaZulu-Natal court on the same day but failed to do so.

They said they made several attempts to contact his legal representative without success.

Reports said armed officers searched a home in Mitchells Plain in the early hours of Saturday while looking for him.

Police have urged Adams to go to his nearest police station without delay.